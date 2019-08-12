5 killed, dozens injured as tour bus falls into river in Indonesia

A tour bus fell into a river in Blitar, East Java, on Saturday morning (Dec 7), killing five people and injuring 26 others.

The accident happened when the bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle that made a sudden turn in front of the bus. Both vehicles were travelling on a road connecting Blitar and Malang in East Java.

"The motorcyclist was only 2 meters in front of the bus when he suddenly swerved to the right lane to pass a parked truck. The driver immediately turned to avoid the motorcycle, and fell into a nearby river as a result," said the bus attendant, Muhammad Tantowi Anas. Anas himself suffered light injuries to his face. Meanwhile, the bus driver, Huda, suffered worse injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital.

The bus crashed into the river head-on at a bridge in Pagergunung village, around 30 kilometers to the east of Blitar.

Siti Masitoh, one of the surviving passengers who sustained minor injuries, explained that the passengers were principals and teachers of several kindergartens in Tulungagung regency. They had been on the way to Pasuruan for a vacation.

Blitar Police chief Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto said that, as of now, police had identified five fatalities, including the motorcyclist, Ridwan. The others killed were passengers identified as Naksabandi, Siti Fatimah, Kasihatin and Anita T.

Police also recorded 26 injured casualties, including the bus driver, all of whom are currently undergoing treatment at the Ngudi Waluyo General Hospital in Wlingi district. Four of the 26 sustained heavy injuries, while one passenger is reportedly in a critical state.

