5 killed, dozens injured as tour bus falls into river in Indonesia

PHOTO: Unsplash
Asip Hasani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A tour bus fell into a river in Blitar, East Java, on Saturday morning (Dec 7), killing five people and injuring 26 others.

The accident happened when the bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle that made a sudden turn in front of the bus. Both vehicles were travelling on a road connecting Blitar and Malang in East Java.

"The motorcyclist was only 2 meters in front of the bus when he suddenly swerved to the right lane to pass a parked truck. The driver immediately turned to avoid the motorcycle, and fell into a nearby river as a result," said the bus attendant, Muhammad Tantowi Anas. Anas himself suffered light injuries to his face. Meanwhile, the bus driver, Huda, suffered worse injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital.

The bus crashed into the river head-on at a bridge in Pagergunung village, around 30 kilometers to the east of Blitar.

Siti Masitoh, one of the surviving passengers who sustained minor injuries, explained that the passengers were principals and teachers of several kindergartens in Tulungagung regency. They had been on the way to Pasuruan for a vacation.

Blitar Police chief Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto said that, as of now, police had identified five fatalities, including the motorcyclist, Ridwan. The others killed were passengers identified as Naksabandi, Siti Fatimah, Kasihatin and Anita T.

Police also recorded 26 injured casualties, including the bus driver, all of whom are currently undergoing treatment at the Ngudi Waluyo General Hospital in Wlingi district. Four of the 26 sustained heavy injuries, while one passenger is reportedly in a critical state.

ALSO READ: 'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story

More about
Accidents INDONESIA

TRENDING

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
&#039;Supporting Taiwan independence&#039; ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
'Supporting Taiwan independence' ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES