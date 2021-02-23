5 plucked out of sea after their boat sinks in Thailand, killing 4

Five fishermen were rescued in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district, while the bodies of four others were retrieved after their boat sank on Sunday (Feb 21).

The Naresuan Rescue Unit learned about the fishing boat sinking some 35 kilometres from the coast of Cha-am on Saturday (Feb 20). The boat had come from Samut Sakhon.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The deceased have been identified as Woradet Phakdeejaruphat, 65, who oversaw the boat’s mechanics, and three crew members – all Myanmar nationals – namely San Kyaw Thu, 32; Pe Po Aow, 33; and So How Tone, 28.

Woradet’s body was found 18km away from the boat in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district, while the three crew members’ bodies were found stuck to the wreck.

The five crew members who were rescued have been rushed to Cha-am Hospital for a check-up, and so far, there is no indication of any serious injuries.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have been contacted to pick up the bodies and make funeral arrangements.