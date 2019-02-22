5-year-old Finnish boy mauled by dogs in Krabi recovering in hospital

A five-year-old Finnish boy is recovering at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital after being mauled by a pack of dogs at Ao Nang in Krabi.

The boy will remain under surveillance for another 2-3 days in case his wounds from Wednesday night's attack become infected, acting hospital director Dr Sunthorn Fongfung said yesterday.

Sunthorn gave updates on the boy's condition to Krabi governor Kittibodee Prawit, Tourist Police Bureau 3 commander Pol Maj General Angkul Klaikleung and Krabi police chief Pol Maj General Sakchai Limcharoen, who together visited the boy and gave him gifts to lift his spirits.

After talking for the boy's father for 30 minutes, Kitibodee told reporters that the province had asked the hospital to take care of any medical expenses that exceed the family's insurance cover.

The authorities have also offered to help the family if they need any help in relation to their accommodation or visa matters.

The boy was covered in bite wounds and in agony as he was rushed to hospital after the attack, The Thaiger reported.

His father, who carried the boy from the beach as he sought help, said he and his two children were on the beach when about five dogs started attacking his son before being chased away by locals.

One of the beach vendors said that dogs had bitten many tourists on the beach before, mostly young children.

Only last month a seven-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by dogs near Sarasin Bridge in Phang Nga.