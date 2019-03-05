55 per cent of victims of traffic accidents millennials: Indonesian police

The police are looking to reduce traffic accidents among millennials by raising awareness on the importance of road safety.

After recording that 55 per cent of victims of traffic accidents in Jakarta last year were millennials, the Jakarta Police are looking to educate those in the demographic cohort on road safety.

The police's traffic unit chief, Sr. Comr. Yusuf, said that of the 5,400 recorded incidents in 2018, there were 6,565 victims, more than 3,000 of whom were those aged between 17 and 35 years old.

Therefore, Yusuf said, the police would work to reduce the number of victims, especially millennial victims, by educating the public on road safety.

"We would like to introduce the technical aspects of driving to millennials. The focus is on how millennials should obey traffic rules," he said as quoted by kompas.com on Sunday.

The police held an event titled "Millennial Road Safety Festival 2019" for millennial car drivers at the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Sunday.

Yusuf said the police would also hold a similar event for users of two-wheeled vehicles.

"In the future, we will not only hold events for four-wheeled users, but also for two-wheeled vehicles," Yusuf said.