6 alleged cleric sympathisers shot dead following purported attack on Jakarta police

The Jakarta Police have shot dead six people thought to be supporters of Islam Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab in response to a purported attack on police officers at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road in the early hours of Monday (Dec 7).

Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Fadil Imran said the force had received a tip-off the night prior regarding a plan allegedly concocted by FPI members to disrupt the questioning of the controversial cleric by the police – regarding public health protocol violations at his mass gatherings last month – which had been scheduled for 10 am on Monday.

“Police then carried out an investigation to verify the information,” Fadil said in a televised press conference on Monday.

“When the police tailed a vehicle thought to belong to [Rizieq] supporters, [the driver of that vehicle] immediately obstructed the police car.”

He went on to say that the alleged supporters of the firebrand cleric proceeded to attack the six police officers deployed to the scene using firearms and bladed weapons.

“Officers, whose safety was being threatened, responded by taking tough and measured action [against the purported attackers],” Fadil said.

He added that six of the 10 alleged Rizieq sympathisers were killed as a result of the alleged attack. The others had managed to flee the scene, he added.

At the press conference, which was also attended by Jakarta Military Commander Maj. Gen. Dudung Abdurahcman, Fadil urged Rizieq to fulfill the police summons and refrain from any further obstruction of justice.

“We call on Rizieq and his supporters to refrain from disrupting the investigation process, because doing so constitutes a felony,” he said, adding that the police would not hesitate to take strict action against threats directed at the police.