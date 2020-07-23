6 buffalos in Bangkok saved by social media

Six buffalos were saved from the knife after they were spotted walking down Bangkok’s Soi Onnut on Wednesday (July 22) and their photos went viral on the net after they were published on the JS100 website.

The buffalos had escaped an abattoir in Srinakarin Soi 32, and though they were captured again, Thai netizens launched a petition to save the animals.

Suan Pan Isarapab farm in Ratchaburi province raised Bt300,000 (S$13,000) to purchase them from the slaughterhouse and they were released on Thursday.

One of the donors who helped save their lives was a nun who donated Bt10,000 from her meagre savings.