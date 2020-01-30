6 Chinese stranded on Indonesian island after attempting to reach Australia

Members of the Rote Ndao Police and Posal Papela check out a boat holding six Chinese residents who were stranded on Tuesday. The Australian Patrol boat previously drove the Chinese away from Australian territory into Indonesian waters.
PHOTO: Humas Polres Rote Ndao
Djemi Amnifu
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Six Chinese nationals have been stranded on Rote Island, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), following a failed attempt to reach Australia in a wooden boat.

Before going aground on the island's shore, the boat, which sailed from the coastal province of Jiangsu in China, has reportedly been floating in the waters near Rote Timur district after an Australian patrol vessel drove it away from its territory.

Rote Ndao Police chief Sr. Comr. Bambang Wibowo said the Chinese citizens - identified as Fan Shenghong, Cui Henggo, Hang Yongsheng, Wang Sisen, Han Baolin and Chu Kaishan - were still on board their boat as of Tuesday evening and were under police custody because they did not possess complete travel documents.

"The [Chinese citizens] were previously questioned in the middle of the sea on board an Australian patrol boat for two nights before they finally got released and escorted to Indonesian waters," Bambang said on Tuesday.

Two Indonesians who accompanied the Chinese on the boat, identified as Aba and Madan - residents of East Flores and South Sulawesi, respectively - were questioned by the Rote Timur Police as they were accused of helping to smuggle the foreigners to neighbouring Australia.

According to the police, the six Chinese nationals initially attempted to sail to Australia in a wooden boat identified as the KMP Indah. The journey took three nights.

After getting intercepted by the Australian authorities, the latter gave the Chinese nationals a new boat and two jerry cans of fuel after confiscating the KMP Indah.

However, they ran out of fuel just after arriving in Indonesian waters at about 8:15 a.m. Indonesian Central Time. They proceeded to drop anchor close to the FaiFua salt mine in East Rote district.

"They were found by two patrol boats from Polairud [a water and air police unit] and the Rote Navy base, which were patrolling together at that time. They found the Chinese residents when they were inspecting the boat," Bambang said.

The police summoned health officers from Rote Ndao to see if the Chinese residents were infected by coronavirus.

"The result was negative," he added.

The police are still coordinating with the Kupang immigration office to see if the Chinese residents could be moved to Kupang.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus INDONESIA china

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES