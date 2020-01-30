6 Chinese stranded on Indonesian island after attempting to reach Australia

Six Chinese nationals have been stranded on Rote Island, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), following a failed attempt to reach Australia in a wooden boat.

Before going aground on the island's shore, the boat, which sailed from the coastal province of Jiangsu in China, has reportedly been floating in the waters near Rote Timur district after an Australian patrol vessel drove it away from its territory.

Rote Ndao Police chief Sr. Comr. Bambang Wibowo said the Chinese citizens - identified as Fan Shenghong, Cui Henggo, Hang Yongsheng, Wang Sisen, Han Baolin and Chu Kaishan - were still on board their boat as of Tuesday evening and were under police custody because they did not possess complete travel documents.

"The [Chinese citizens] were previously questioned in the middle of the sea on board an Australian patrol boat for two nights before they finally got released and escorted to Indonesian waters," Bambang said on Tuesday.

Two Indonesians who accompanied the Chinese on the boat, identified as Aba and Madan - residents of East Flores and South Sulawesi, respectively - were questioned by the Rote Timur Police as they were accused of helping to smuggle the foreigners to neighbouring Australia.

According to the police, the six Chinese nationals initially attempted to sail to Australia in a wooden boat identified as the KMP Indah. The journey took three nights.

After getting intercepted by the Australian authorities, the latter gave the Chinese nationals a new boat and two jerry cans of fuel after confiscating the KMP Indah.

However, they ran out of fuel just after arriving in Indonesian waters at about 8:15 a.m. Indonesian Central Time. They proceeded to drop anchor close to the FaiFua salt mine in East Rote district.