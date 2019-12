A 69-metre-tall Dhammakaya Thep Mongkol Buddha statue with a 40-metre lap has been built for Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, a royal temple located in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok.

Located near the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the large and popular temple is supported by prosperous patrons. The Buddha figure will be assembled on Sunday (29 Dec).