7 charged with libelling Thai PM's twin daughters

Seven people accused of libelling the twin daughters of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Tunya and Nittha, reported to Nang Lerng police station in Bangkok to acknowledge the charges on Monday.

The twins instructed their lawyer, Abiwat Khanthung, to sue netizens who allegedly posted messages claiming they had changed their surname, fled the country to live abroad and helped their father launder money.

Lawsuits have been filed against more than 100 social media users accused of defaming the Chan-o-cha family and violating their privacy.

The seven charged on Monday were accused of violating the Computer Crime Act.

Thanya and Nittha began trending in social media after netizens tried to identify their whereabouts in response to authorities’ attempts to track down family members of anti-government protesters.