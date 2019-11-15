7 killed in Indonesia toll road accident

A traffic collision involving two buses claimed the lives of seven people on the Cipali toll road in Subang, West Java, on Thursday.

West Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the accident took place when a Sinar Jaya bus en route from Cikopo to Palimanan - driven by Sanudin - lost control and lurched into oncoming traffic.

"The bus lost its balance and hit the Arimbi Jaya bus, which came from the opposite direction," Trunoyudo explained.

Sanudin is being treated for grave injuries.

Seven people were killed in the accident. Three others suffered severe injuries and five more suffered minor injuries.

The seven fatalities were identified as Warsidin, 53; Imam Safii, 27; Aris Yunianto, 37; Surta, 61; Khofifah, 32; Kuntarsih, 37; and Salsis, 24.

All of the victims were taken to Ciereng General Hospital in Subang where they received treatment for their injuries. The damaged buses were taken to the Cipali traffic post in Cilameri, Subang.