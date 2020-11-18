7 Thai policemen tested for narcotics after drugs allegedly found in van

Seven policemen stationed at Kiak Kai Intersection were sent for a narcotics test after images of drugs and related equipment found in a police van went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome claimed on his Facebook page and Twitter account to have found drugs and drugs-taking tools in the van parked in an area where pro-democracy protests were taking place. The photos were shared thousands of times.

In response, police officers who used the van were reportedly ordered to undergo a narcotics test. However, all seven test results at Vajira Hospital came back negative.

The police said several belongings were stolen from the van, including an iPhone, a watch, a flashlight, headphones, a loudspeaker and a radio.