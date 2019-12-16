7 years after Delhi gang rape, brutal India attacks continue

NEW DELHI - Days after an alleged gang-rape victim was set on fire, a note was left at the family home of an 18-year-old set to testify in her own case against a man she had accused of rape.

"Consequences may be worse than what happened in Unnao," the note read, alluding to the city in northern India where a woman was allegedly doused with gasoline and set ablaze by five men, including two she had accused of gang rape who were out on bail.

The teen and her family took the note to police. But sexual violence against women and girls is so common in India, news of the accused rapist's subsequent arrest for harassment was given only a few lines in one of the country's leading dailies.

There have been several high-profile rape cases that have shocked the country in recent weeks, including the woman in Unnao, who was about to board a train for a court hearing in her case when she was allegedly set on fire earlier this month.

The latest incidents come around the seventh anniversary of a gang rape on a moving bus in New Delhi that galvanised massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffen penalties for those convicted of the crime.

In India, gruesome reports of rape and retaliatory killing are hauntingly familiar, and whether a report of rape rises above the din is largely determined by class and caste dynamics.

But even if a case does become big news, it could have little effect on how the country's overburdened court system works for most people, experts said.

After she was set on fire, the 23-year-old woman from Unnao was medically evacuated to a burns unit in New Delhi, where she later died.