$72,000 reward for leads over attack on man set ablaze amid Hong Kong protests

Police are offering HK$400,000 (S$72,000) for information in connection with the attempted murder of a 57-year-old man, who a radical set on fire amid anti-government protests last year.

The bounty is the second police have announced to help catch perpetrators behind some of the most shocking acts of violence committed during the social unrest.

The victim, a construction worker who is married with two daughters, suffered second-degree burns to almost a third of his body in the attack in Ma On Shan on November 11, which was caught on video and circulated online.

It shows the victim appearing to argue with a group of masked protesters at the On Chun Street footbridge when one douses him with flammable liquid before he is set alight. The group then flees on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and underwent four rounds of skin grafts over three months.

The attack has been classified as attempted murder.

“Any member of the public who has information related to the crime or information about the identity or whereabouts of the culprit shall contact police without delay,” the reward notice said.

Police sources told the Post earlier that several suspects present at the attack were among 80 wanted radical protesters who had fled to Taiwan.

On November 18 last year, police arrested a couple who were accused of shouting profanities while the victim was set on fire.

They appeared in Eastern Court two days later after being charged with disorderly conduct.

The prosecutor applied for an anonymity order to protect the victim’s identity, citing concern for his personal safety.

The victim is back at home but has said he will not undergo any further skin grafts because of the pain involved.

The HK$400,000 bounty is the second reward offered by police to find culprits wanted over anti-government violence.

PHOTO: Warton Li

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor visited his wife in January and gave her HK$300,000, raised by the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po also visited the victim in December last year.

Separately, police have offered HK$800,000 for information on the death of a 70-year-old cleaner who was struck on the head by a brick during a clash between anti-government protesters and other residents in Sheung Shui on November 13.

Last week, police issued photographs of 14 people wanted in connection with the murder.

The move came two months after police charged two teenagers with the murder of Luo Changqing, 70.

In April, student Chan Yin-ting, 16, and Kelvin Lau Tsz-lung, who is 17 and unemployed, were taken to Tuen Mun Court, where they also faced charges of rioting and wounding with intent.

Senior inspector Wong Yiu-ming of the New Territories North regional crime unit said on Wednesday last week police had reason to believe the 14 suspects were involved in the case, adding the HK$800,000 police reward for information still applied.

Hong Kong was rocked by social unrest, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, beginning last June.

The protests morphed into a wider anti-government campaign seeking greater democracy and police accountability.

Between June 2019 and last month, police arrested 8,981 people in relation to the protests.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.