74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack

A 74-year-old woman who gave birth to twins was hospitalised with complications while her 82-year-old husband suffered a heart attack, Makkal Osai reported.

The elderly couple in Andhra Pradesh, India, has been trying to have a child for the past 57 years.

She finally opted for an IVF procedure.

The woman became pregnant and delivered healthy twin girls after a three-hour labour.

However, she developed complications soon after and was given treatment.

Her husband, who was overjoyed after his daughters were born, suffered a heart attack the next day and had to be admitted to hospital.