8-month-old boy in baby walker crushed by truck in Bangkok

BANGKOK - An eight-month-old boy in a baby walker was killed when he was crushed by a truck in front of his parent’s house in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok on Thursday.

Phra Samut Jaedee Police were notified of the incident in Soi Suksawat in Phra Samut Jaedee District in Sumut Prakan at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the crumpled baby walker laying on the road. Nearby they found 30-year-old Wilawan Pitpan cradling the body of her eight-month-old son Nontawat Saingam.

The truck driver, Sanan Sopapong, 61, was waiting for police at the scene.

She said she was distracted by a phone call for a moment when the baby walker hit the gate and pushed it open.

Her son, and the baby walker, rolled out onto the road and into the path of the oncoming truck.

Police are continuing their investigation.