8-year-old Thai boy electrocuted to death in school

A young student at Lampang's Chumchonbanmai School succumbed to injuries on Monday (July 13) after being electrocuted by a high-voltage Internet connection box that had been installed in the campus by government authorities.

Though police arrived as soon as they were notified of the accident, they were unable to save the eight-year-old boy.

His body was sent to Lampang Hospital for autopsy and doctors confirmed he had died from electrocution.

The boy's parents are demanding that the school take responsibility for the incident and investigate the real reason behind their son's death.