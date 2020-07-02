81 per cent of Indonesians consider IS greater threat than climate change: Pew survey

Iraqi soldiers posing for a photo with the ISIS flag turned upside down after they retook Mosul from ISIS in June last year. Experts say that ISIS was prepared to cede the territory it once held in its self-styled "caliphate" and has switched to a more clandestine, underground form.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Terrorism emanating from the global extremist group Islamic State (IS) and the state of the world economy are the two biggest concerns among Indonesians, according to survey data on threat assessment released by Pew Research Center last year.

The survey, which was conducted in 26 countries in 2018, showed that 81 per cent of the respondents in Indonesia considered IS to be the biggest concern in recent years, while others - 60 per cent of the respondents - regarded the outlook for the global economy as most disconcerting.

Fewer Indonesians - 56 per cent of respondents - thought climate change a major threat, whereas others - 43 per cent and 31 per cent of respondents, respectively - expressed their fears about China's and Russia's growing power and influence.

Climate change is the top international threat in 13 countries that took part in the survey, including Greece (90 per cent), South Korea (86 per cent) and France (83 per cent).

Meanwhile, IS was seen as the top threat in eight of the countries surveyed, including Indonesia, Russia, and Nigeria. In four nations, including Japan and the United States, respondents saw cyberattacks from foreign governments as their top international concern.

Some 660 Indonesian citizens have been identified as foreign terrorist fighters who have pledged allegiance to IS and joined the movement in Syria and surrounding countries.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo recently voiced his personal disapproval of the idea of repatriating Indonesian nationals who belonged to IS, although he added that a Cabinet meeting would be held to discuss the matter further.

"If you asked me, before the Cabinet meeting, I would say no [repatriation], but it will be [discussed] in the Cabinet meeting," said Jokowi at the State Palace on Wednesday. (rfa)

More about
ISIS islamic state terrorism INDONESIA climate change

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Get Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
He will ‘tarik’ your Thai milk tea at Singapore's Chatuchak Night Market
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES