9-year-old busker drowns in West Java river

A young busker drowned after slipping near a sluice gate and falling into a river in Pancoran Mas district in Depok, West Java, on Monday.

The discovery of the body on Monday at 6.30pm shocked local residents, Pancoran Mas Police chief Comr. Roni Wowor said.

A preliminary police investigation found that the 9-year-old boy, Fahri Ahmad Fahri, who regularly busked in the area, was near a sluice gate when he fell into the river. He had just given money to a friend.

"After his friend received Rp 7,000 (S$0.67) from Fahri, the friend turned to walk home, leaving him behind," Roni said on Tuesday as reported by kompas.com.