9-year-old busker drowns in West Java river

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A young busker drowned after slipping near a sluice gate and falling into a river in Pancoran Mas district in Depok, West Java, on Monday.

The discovery of the body on Monday at 6.30pm shocked local residents, Pancoran Mas Police chief Comr. Roni Wowor said.

A preliminary police investigation found that the 9-year-old boy, Fahri Ahmad Fahri, who regularly busked in the area, was near a sluice gate when he fell into the river. He had just given money to a friend.

"After his friend received Rp 7,000 (S$0.67) from Fahri, the friend turned to walk home, leaving him behind," Roni said on Tuesday as reported by kompas.com.

Fahri ran to catch up with his friend, but slipped and fell into the river.

"The victim was running toward his friend and suddenly his friend heard the splash of someone falling into the river," he added.

When his friend checked the river for Fahri, he realised that he had fallen into a deep part of the river, where the water was 160 centimeters in depth. His friend called out for help from local residents to pull him out of the water.

After receiving a report, the police went to the location.

"When we checked we saw the body floating in the river. Locals pulled the body out," Roni said.

His parents later arrived at the scene and identified the body, which they then took home for burial. The family has declined to have an autopsy performed on the body.

