90 per cent of single Koreans say wedding ceremony not a must

Only 1 in 10 single South Koreans consider a wedding ceremony to be mandatory for married couples, a survey showed Monday, indicating a shift in perceptions compared with past years.

In Korea, a couple can formalize their marriage by registering a declaration of marriage with the local authorities, with no need for a ceremony.

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, out of 2,464 unmarried Koreans asked -- 1,140 men and 1,324 women between the ages of 20-44 -- those who replied that a wedding ceremony is a must stood at a mere 10 per cent.

"Overall, the ratio of (survey respondents) in favour of a wedding stands at about half the people surveyed. But the portion of those who replied that a wedding is a must drops to the 10 percentage range.

This is attributable to the growing importance of one's decision and judgment and less importance placed on formality in marriage," said the institute.

"Such responses were not confined to a certain group, which shows increasing emphasis on personal choice over social norms."

The ratio of single men "strongly" in support of a wedding ceremony tallied at 14.5 per cent and those "generally" in support at 44.2 per cent, the survey said.

For single women, 10.8 per cent answered that they strongly favoured weddings, and 34.4 per cent said they were generally in favour.