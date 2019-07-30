At 90, Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor vows to press on 'until the end'

Fukuo Dogochi speaks at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
The Japan News/Asia News Network

Fukuo Dogochi, a 90-year-old survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, does not have confidence in his health, as his strength weakened following gallstone surgery last year.

"I thought I'd decline to work as a storyteller anymore," said Dogochi, who lives in Akiota, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Despite not feeling well, Dogochi shared his memories with about 40 junior high school students in May this year. "It happened when I was around your age," Dogochi said as he started his account.

He told how he was exposed to radiation when he entered the devastated city of Hiroshima six days after the atomic bomb dropped.

The young Dogochi saw smoke rising from a wooden utility poll, which looked like a candle. He also saw many injured people lined up at a station. The students listened to him attentively during his hour-long account.

Several days after talking to the students, Dogochi vomited blood when he coughed.

He reflected in that moment how unfair his fate was: In his younger days, he was ordered to fight against even bombs with a bamboo pike, and he was ultimately exposed to radiation.

Dogochi felt once again that it was his duty to tell others about his life until his last moment.

The incident in which he vomited blood made Dogochi think more seriously about how to pass his experiences on to younger generations. He aims to nurture his "successors" by establishing by the end of the year a group of children of atomic bombing survivors who are willing to work as storytellers.

"I'm wondering how much today's children can understand those years," Dogochi said. "Even so, we have to keep talking about them."

More about

Japan bomb
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American show
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Japan&#039;s largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it&#039;s not as cheap as you&#039;d think
Japan's largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it's not as cheap as you'd think
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire

LIFESTYLE

10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy

SERVICES