Abused maid in Indonesia allegedly not paid 'a single penny' for 9 years of work

PHOTO: Straits Times File
budi sutrisno
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Cengkareng Police in West Jakarta have arrested a man for allegedly abusing a maid working at his house for the past nine years and not paying her a single penny.

"They have been living under the same roof for nine years. During that period of time, Ferddy Burhan allegedly often tortured the victim," Cengkareng Police crime unit head Adj. Comr. Antonius told kompas.com on Tuesday.

The alleged victim, identified only as ABA, told police that besides ill-treatment at the hands of Ferddy, she had never been paid any money during her nine years of work but only given food to eat and a space to sleep, according to Antonius.

ABA revealed the alleged maltreatment on Monday, after she had reportedly been tortured for the last time. That day, Antonius said, Ferddy had just arrived home from out-of-town work.

He was apparently annoyed at seeing ABA working slowly. Angry after hearing her excuse, he then allegedly beat ABA with a PVC pipe and a broom, causing bruises to her body.

Feeling cornered and unable to resist, ABA escaped to the next door neighbour's house, Antonius added.

After taking shelter in a neighbour's house, the victim decided to finally reveal almost a decade of alleged abuse and filed a report with the Cengkareng Police.

"Seeing the victim injured, members of the police service centre took her to the Cengkareng regional general hospital for a check-up and medical treatment," Antonius said.

The medical examination showed that the victim had suffered numerous injuries, including on the forehead and the back of the head, as well as bruises on both hands.

Upon learning about the incident, police arrested Ferddy and brought him to the Cengkareng Police for questioning.

Ferddy was charged under Article 44 Paragraph 1 of the 2004 Law on the elimination of domestic violence. If found guilty, he faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rp 15 million (S$1,500).

The National Network for Domestic Workers Advocacy (Jala PRT) has recorded 216 cases of domestic violence against household assistants in Greater Jakarta in 2018, about the same number as recorded in the previous year.

"The violence falls in different categories, namely psychological, physical, sexual and economic violence," Jala PRT's organising and capacity building staff member Ari Ujianto told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Ari added that the most often neglected violence was psychological violence in the form of insults, scolding and demeaning, while the most reported violence was economic violence, such as being underpaid or working excessive hours.

He added that Jala PRT assisted domestic workers falling victim to abuse in various ways, ranging from negotiations with employers to salary payments and subpoena accompaniment by lawyers provided by the network.

"In criminal cases, we assist the victims in court if requested, ask for additional assistance from some witness and victim protection agencies and help to spread the news and campaigns to urge the authorities to properly handle the cases," said Ari.

For this latest case, Ari said, Jala planned to jointly handle it with the Legal Aid Foundation of Indonesian Women's Association for Justice (LBH APIK) and the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta).

Ari added that such violence would continue to occur if there were no laws protecting domestic workers.

"Cases like these are difficult to monitor unless the victims file reports. Therefore, it is essential to have a law that provides a protection mechanism for domestic workers whose work is hard to observe from outside the house," said Ari.

More about
INDONESIA MAIDS abuse

TRENDING

Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for &#039;extremely evil&#039; conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

SERVICES