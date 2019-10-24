Abused maid in Indonesia allegedly not paid 'a single penny' for 9 years of work

The Cengkareng Police in West Jakarta have arrested a man for allegedly abusing a maid working at his house for the past nine years and not paying her a single penny.

"They have been living under the same roof for nine years. During that period of time, Ferddy Burhan allegedly often tortured the victim," Cengkareng Police crime unit head Adj. Comr. Antonius told kompas.com on Tuesday.

The alleged victim, identified only as ABA, told police that besides ill-treatment at the hands of Ferddy, she had never been paid any money during her nine years of work but only given food to eat and a space to sleep, according to Antonius.

ABA revealed the alleged maltreatment on Monday, after she had reportedly been tortured for the last time. That day, Antonius said, Ferddy had just arrived home from out-of-town work.

He was apparently annoyed at seeing ABA working slowly. Angry after hearing her excuse, he then allegedly beat ABA with a PVC pipe and a broom, causing bruises to her body.

Feeling cornered and unable to resist, ABA escaped to the next door neighbour's house, Antonius added.

After taking shelter in a neighbour's house, the victim decided to finally reveal almost a decade of alleged abuse and filed a report with the Cengkareng Police.