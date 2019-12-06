Adopted one-month-old in Thailand 'snatched' by real parent

The incident in which a one-month-old baby was snatched from his 30-year-old mother in Surat Thani's Muang district on Monday, took a new twist police investigation revealed a custody battle between the child's adoptive mother and his 18-year-old biological mum, police said on Tuesday.

Forty policemen have been dispatched to look for the baby, after Yala-native Sasithorn Chujit filed a complaint that she had been drugged and could not put up a fight when the child was snatched from her while she was in a car at noon on Monday.

However, after six hours of questioning, Sasithorn finally admitted that it was a fabrication and the child had been taken away by his biological mother.

She told police that she had had a miscarriage after five to six months of pregnancy, and in order to protect her husband from grief, she pulled strings and secured a newborn from Trang to declare as her child. She also told police that she used a document from a community hospital to apply for the baby's birth certificate.