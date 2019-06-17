After 20 years of working, single mom in Philippines gets college degree at 42

MANILA - Earning a college degree had long been the holy grail of this 42-year-old single mother and former overseas worker.

Michelle Sison was 17 when she completed her freshman year in civil engineering at the University of the East (UE)-Manila. But she could no longer afford the lengthening list of technical materials needed for coursework, so she begrudgingly relinquished her slot at UE.

Over the next 20 years, she took up every odd job available: saleswoman in a cockfighting arena and a hardware store in Bulacan province; vegetable vendor in Caloocan City; seamstress in Rizal province; computer and electronics operator in Taiwan.

But the lure of a college degree remained tantalising.

"It was my dream," the then aspiring teacher told the Inquirer. "Even as a kid, I loved studying. So I planted it in my head that the time would come when I would finally finish a course."

On June 1, after years of helping her parents put her four younger siblings through college, the dream came true for Sison: She graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in secondary education from National Teachers' College (NTC) in Quiapo, Manila.

As an added sweetener, she was conferred the Gawad Haraya, the school's highest honour.

DECADES IN THE MAKING

Just a day before graduation day, Sison had been quite ill. But she pushed herself to get out of bed, she said, because she didn't want to rob her mother of the chance to walk on the stage beside her.

"I could see the joy on her face," she said. "When we walked up I could feel her hand shaking. She was so excited."

It was hardly a surprise that mother and daughter would be overcome with emotion. They both knew Sison's triumphant graduation march was a payoff decades in the making.