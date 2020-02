The PM2.5 dust particle levels in Bangkok and its metropolitan areas at 7am on Sunday (February 2) ranged between 40-72 micrograms per cubic metre, moderately safe, but unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to readings by state agencies.

Particles measuring less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) exceeded the safety standards in Thonburi, Bang Khun Thian, Bang Na, Din Daeng, Yan Nawa and Pathumwan districts. Meanwhile, the PM10 dust particle level ranged from 66-121mcg per cubic metre.