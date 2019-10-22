Air pollution soars in Bangkok

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, particularly the suburban areas at 7am today (October 22).

Seven PCD monitoring stations in Bangkok showed many of the capital's districts affected by unhealthy air quality levels with several reporting PM2.5 Air Quality Index of 68.

Among the affected districts are Bang Phlat, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Sue, Phasi Charoen, Pak Nam Subdistrict in Samut Prakan Province, and Mahachai Subdistrict and Om Noi Subdistric.

This situation would likely continue until October 26 as a result of a temperature inversion that usually occurs in winter and is marked by a reversal of the normal behaviour of temperature in the troposphere, in which a layer of cool air at the surface is covered by a layer of warmer air.

These conditions will block air and dust particles from an upward movement, resulting in less ventilation for PM 2.5.

The situation will improve on October 27 after the cool air from North flows down to the central region.

