Air pollution soars in Bangkok

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, particularly the suburban areas at 7am today (October 22).

Seven PCD monitoring stations in Bangkok showed many of the capital's districts affected by unhealthy air quality levels with several reporting PM2.5 Air Quality Index of 68.

Among the affected districts are Bang Phlat, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Sue, Phasi Charoen, Pak Nam Subdistrict in Samut Prakan Province, and Mahachai Subdistrict and Om Noi Subdistric.