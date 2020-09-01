Air quality unsafe in some areas in Bangkok

The level of PM2.5 dust particles in the air in Bangkok and surrounding areas exceeded the safety standard, averaging 39-71 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday (Jan 8), according to the report by the Pollution Control Department.

They reported that the current level exceeds the safety standard value of 35 μg/m3 and is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children, who should limit prolonged exertion.

Some 15 areas that are reported have PM2.5 dust particles slightly above safety standards.

They are: Bangkhuntian, Bangna, Pathumwan, Thonburi, Ladprao, Wangthonglang, Pakkred and Din Daeng districts in Bangkok; Kloang Luang and Klong Neung districts in Pathum Thani province; Phrapradaeng and Paknam districts in Samut Prakarn province; Krathumbaen and Mahachai districts in Samut Sakhon province and Meuang district in Nakhon Pathom province.