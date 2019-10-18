Air quality in West Sumatra decreases as haze spreads to the area

Air quality in West Sumatra has decreased significantly as it touches a level considered unhealthy this week.

The head of Global Atmosphere Watch in Bukit Kototabang, Wan Dayantolis, said air quality had decreased from normal to unhealthy on Tuesday and Wednesday morning at around 10 a.m. and 6 a.m., respectively.

The Aerosol Optical Depth parameter also showed that the aerosol value in the atmosphere stood at >1, which means the air was contaminated with solid particles such as dust and ash.

"We also believe that air quality around the island will improve to the average level tonight," Wan said on Wednesday.

The latest satellite imagery collected from the Himawari satellite shows that haze has spread to almost every area in West Sumatra.