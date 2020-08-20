AirAsia passenger survives choking thanks to retired nurse's instincts

A former nurse who helped a choking passenger on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Krabi on Tuesday (August 18) has become an unlikely hero after a picture went viral.

In the Facebook post, user Sarun Sopakul praised the former nurse for stepping up to help even though she has retired.

He explained that when fellow passengers heard the sound of a man choking, they began calling for flight attendants, “but suddenly a woman rushed up to help.

"She told other passengers and attendants to flip the patient on his side and administered first aid until the passenger was safe.”

He said everything happened very quickly and it was very exciting.

“The woman who helped the passenger was a former nurse from Rajavithi Hospital who had retired five years ago. She was going to Krabi with her son. She said her instinct as a nurse is to always help other people,” he said.

He also praised AirAsia flight attendants who coordinated with ground staff in Krabi to have an ambulance ready upon landing.

ALSO READ: Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight