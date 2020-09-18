Alcoholic in Thailand arrested for running after mother with a knife

Uthai Thani police arrested a man for trying to attack his mother with a knife on Thursday (September 17) before holding himself hostage.

Suchart Jongkhetkit, a resident of Ban Krok village, allegedly lost control when his mother refused to give him money to buy alcohol. Neighbours, who notified police, said they saw him shouting at his mother and running after her with a 6-inch knife.

When police arrived, Suchart shifted his focus and held the knife to his own neck.

Police worked for 15 minutes on calming him down before tackling him to the floor and holding him down for 10 minutes until he was brought under control. He was then sent to a hospital.

Suchart has reportedly developed mental issues due to alcoholism.