Algerian found floating in Indonesian waters after trying to swim from Timor Leste to Australia

Due to big waves and bad weather, Rahman became stranded in Malaka, floating in the Timor Sea.
PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

An Algerian citizen identified as Haminoumna Abdul Rahman has been rescued by fishermen in Kletek subdistrict, Central Malaka, Malaka regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), after he was found floating in the Timor Sea on Saturday.

"The Algerian citizen became stranded as he was swimming toward Australia from Timor Leste," Malacca Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Albert Neno said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

According to Neno, Rahman was rescued by fishermen on Saturday at around 8 p.m.

"When he was found, he was weak," he said, adding that Rahman was immediately taken to Betun Border Buffer General Hospital in Malaka to receive medical treatment.

Neno said Rahman had left Algeria and entered Timor Leste in early December last year. In the neighbouring country, Abdul had lived in Dili, the capital of Timor Leste.

Because Abdul's visa had expired and he was short of money, he was determined to swim to Suai, a district in Timor Leste located 138 kilometers southwest of Dili.

From Suai, Rahman continued to swim toward Australia. However, due to big waves and bad weather, Rahman became stranded in Malaka, floating in the Timor Sea.

After undergoing medical treatment, Rahman was immediately taken to the immigration office in Atambua for questioning on Monday.

Atambua Immigration Office head Answar Anas said an investigation was still under way to confirm Rahman's citizenship status and to find out more about the foreigner. 

More about
jakarta Algeria refugees Illegal immigration Oceans Timor Leste Australia

