'All 20 people tested positive': Jakarta-based journalist shares her family's struggles with Covid-19

Hana Puspita never thought that she would become a Covid-19 patient, until she and 20 of her relatives tested positive for the viral disease in July.

The Jakarta-based journalist detailed her experience with Covid-19 on her Instagram account @puspitahana on Wednesday, allowing The Jakarta Post to quote her post for this article.

She recounted that she first suspected she contracted the disease after suffering fever and joint ache on July 28. She underwent a rapid antibody test for Covid-19, which showed a non-reactive result.

Hana’s condition did not improve following the test, so she took a second rapid test later and obtained a non-reactive result yet again, despite her high fever and intense coughing.

An X-Ray examination later showed white spots on her lungs, prompting health workers to list her as a possible Covid-19 patient.

Hana was later admitted to Tarakan General Hospital in Central Jakarta after receiving treatment at a private hospital.

It was there that medical staff tracked her breathing with an oxygen tube.

“I don’t know whether it’s a psychosomatic symptom from sharing a room with 10 Covid-19 patients, but my body temperature went up to 40 degrees [Celsius] and my coughing got worse upon arriving at the intensive care unit,” Hana wrote.

Her condition improved several days later, although Hana tested positive for Covid-19 following a swab test at a community health center.

The journalist’s father passed away on Aug. 8 due to Covid-19. Her relatives, however, did not immediately inform her of the news because they were afraid that it would affect her condition.

“I only learned about his death on Aug. 12. I cried as hard as I could that day. I was only able to see my father’s body through a picture taken by my doctor,” said Hana.

Her extended family, who mostly live near her house, underwent swab tests following her father’s death.

“All of them, almost 20 people, tested positive, including my mother, my husband and my children. We live near each other. What’s worse was my mother and grandmother were sick and showing symptoms,” she said.

Hana added she was also struggling with staying in an isolation ward alone.

“I wanted to hug my husband and children but I couldn’t,” she said.

Doctors allowed her to go home on Tuesday evening after her conditions saw improvement, though a final swab test still yielded a positive result.

A new regulation allows patients to be discharged from the hospital if they do not show any symptoms for 11 days.

Hana said she was required to undergo self-isolation with her husband, who had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

As of Thursday, there are 31,610 confirmed cases in the capital, with 1,048 deaths and 21,795 recoveries. Governor Anies Baswedan is considering putting a stop to the gradual reopening of essential services as Covid-19 cases continue to soar in Jakarta.

