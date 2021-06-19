All a boar-d! Young wild boar goes on a subway adventure in Hong Kong

Chris Lau
South China Morning Post
This little piggy went to Tseung Kwan O.
PHOTO: Facebook

A young wild boar showed pig-headed determination on Friday to cross Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, boarding two separate MTR trains and giving railway staff the runaround to complete the journey to the New Territories.

The piglet passenger strayed into Quarry Bay MTR station at 3.55pm before boarding an Island line service – triggering farcical scenes as train workers and animal welfare officers pursued the porcine punk through carriages and across platforms, to the delight and intrigue of commuters.

Multiple attempts by MTR staff to catch the juvenile were unsuccessful, allowing the animal to alight at the North Point interchange and board another train heading across the water.

The rail operator confirmed the piglet caught the Po Lam-bound service on the Tseung Kwan O line.

The train was diverted to the depot in Tseung Kwan O, where officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) were waiting to collect the animal.

【地鐵車廂內的野豬bb】 今日下午四點幾，有一隻豬bb盪失路，誤闖地鐵車廂內，豬bb由鰂魚涌去咗北角，再轉線去咗寶琳，最後漁護署到場將豬bb野放返鰂魚涌。 希望佢搵得返豬媽媽啦🥺 *來源：網上資料

Posted by 香港野豬關注組 Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group on Friday, June 18, 2021

Photographs and videos circulated online showed the boar running loose on a train carriage. The creature even took a rest to plonk itself on the train’s priority seats.

An AFCD spokesman said the young animal suffered no ill effects from the incident and had been released back into a country park.

The MTR said the piglet had caused little disruption to services, adding no staff were injured.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

#Hong Kong #animals #Railways