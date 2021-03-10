Allegations against South Korean athletes show rising awareness of sexual abuse

A spate of sexual abuse and bullying claims against South Korean sports stars has prompted calls for the country to rethink its “obsession” with winning medals at any cost.

Footballer Ki Sung-yueng is among the latest names in a growing list of sports men and women to have been accused of misconduct, with two of his former school teammates claiming Ki forced them to perform oral sex on him in 2000 when Ki was 11 and his alleged victims one year younger.

Ki’s case follows renewed interest in sexual abuse allegations facing short-track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun, who has been accused of pulling down the pants of a teammate and exposing his body parts to female athletes at a gym, and a bullying case against four volleyball players, including twin sisters Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, who were suspended indefinitely by their V-League clubs after admitting to having bullied teammates in school.

Last month another volleyball player, Park Sang-ha, abruptly retired when faced with charges of bullying.

However, experts say the sudden flood of cases is not a sign that misconduct is becoming more common. Rather, they argue, it shows that public awareness about sex abuse and bullying in schools is rising and that victims are feeling empowered enough to come forward.

They say the country is doing more now to root out such instances of misbehaviour and are hopeful that the increased transparency can be the first step to addressing what many see as an outdated approach that prioritises winning medals over everything else.

Flood of cases

In the latest case, Ki, 32, who captained the South Korean squad at the 2018 World Cup, is accused of beating up his victims when they didn’t do what they were told. Ki has strenuously denied the claims and has vowed to take legal action to clear his name.

Ki, a midfielder for the K League 1 club FC Seoul who has also played for British and Spanish clubs, said on Sunday he had appointed a lawyer and was “preparing to bring action” against his accusers in court.

He had previously said the allegations were “absolutely groundless” and that he intended to press libel charges against his accusers and possibly “other legal actions”.

However, Park Ji-joon, the lawyer for Ki’s two former teammates, has welcomed Ki’s decision to go to court as otherwise his clients would not have been able to have their complaints heard as the 10-year statute of limitations for sexual assault has already passed.

“We’ve been waiting for Ki to start legal action first. We will fight the case in court with evidence,” Park said, adding that “above all”, his clients wanted a “sincere apology”.

Meanwhile, the claims against speed skater Lim have come back into the spotlight after it emerged this week that he was hoping to take Chinese nationality in an effort to represent the country at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, having already been suspended from representing South Korea.

The accusations against Lim date back to 2019, but are still working through the courts. In May 2020 he was ordered to pay a 3 million won (S$3,543) fine, but this was overturned on appeal and the case is now awaiting a final decision in the Supreme Court.

His one-year suspension from the Korea Skating Union has been put on hold pending the court’s decision, but with his bid for a Chinese citizenship now public it appears that however the court rules South Korea is likely to lose the star, who won a gold medal in the 1500m at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics .

“Lim is a world-class skater, this is a great loss for South Korean short-track speedskating and a major boon to the Chinese team,” former speedskating coach Yeo Jun-hyung said. “If other skaters see a good skater like Lim on the track, they can learn a lot just by watching his performance.”

Cases of bullying and abuse go far beyond Ki, Lim and the volleyball players. The professional baseball team NC Dinos dropped its recruitment of a pitcher last year when claims the player had been involved in school bullying emerged, while another team, Kiwoom Heroes, suspended a player for 50 games in 2018 after similar allegations.

Last June, the triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon of the Gyeongju City team killed herself after complaining of abuse by her coach, Kim Gyu-bong, team captain Jang Yun-jung and a team masseur. Kim and Jang received jail sentences of seven and four years, respectively, while the masseur was handed an eight-year prison term.

In January, Cho Jae-beom, the 39-year-old former coach of Olympic speedskating gold medallist Shim Suk-hee, 23, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting and physically abusing her over a period of more than three years.

Growing awareness

Analysts said the torrent of abuse allegations was encouraging as it showed public awareness about school bullying and other forms of abuse was growing.

“The sudden outburst of headlines about school bullying and sports violence does not mean abuses have increased in this country,” Huh Jung-hoon, a professor of sports science at Chung Ang University, said.

“This is mainly because of improving public awareness of the importance of human rights and the development of social media , through which victims may easily raise their voice against star players, making them go viral,” Huh said.

The country has also been doing more to root out instances of abuse. In 2019 the National Human Rights Commission of Korea launched a task force to investigate claims of abuse against athletes in elementary, middle and high school.

A survey carried out for the commission found 14.7 per cent of 57,600 student athletes said they had been physically abused, while 6.7 per cent said they had been sexually assaulted or harassed. Furthermore, eight in 10 middle and high school athletes said they did not report the abuses fearing they would face retaliation.

Over the past few years, surveillance cameras have been set up in many schools and both athletes and coaches must attend obligatory rights education classes. Meanwhile, harsher punishments have also been introduced.

“However, violence in sports has not been rooted out and recent controversies over school bullying involving athletes have underscored the need to step up the campaign,” Huh added.

New mindset

Huh said South Korea needed to address abuse in sport in a more fundamental way, by ditching its “anachronistic” policy that focused on producing elite, medal-winning athletes at any costs.

“Winning medals and raising national flags at the Olympics and other championships cannot be a mark for developed countries any more,” Huh said.

Rather than “watching and applauding star players”, mature cultures saw sport as a way of engaging the masses, he said.

Sports Science Professor Chung Yong-cheol at Sogang University agreed, saying he hoped the recent outpouring of abuse allegations could act as a catalyst for changing the winner-takes-all mentality.

“No one who has spent time in the country’s elite-centred sports communities is free from traumatic experiences of abuse or allegations of abuse,” Chung said.

He said that 80 per cent of government sport subsidies worth 400 billion won (US$353 million) a year was spent on those athletes who were seen as good medal prospects.

Still, Chung had a word of caution. While it was positive that abused sports men and women increasingly felt able to come forward with their stories, “we have to make sure this trend is not abused as a means of personal vendetta”.

Instead, Chung said, “We have to turn it into a chance to change the atmosphere and structure of the country’s sports communities, who are still obsessed with winning medals.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.