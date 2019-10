Forest rangers at the Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi province have arrested an alleged poacher and seized from him a slain porcupine, the carcasses of a hedgehog and a rabbit, as well as 12 implements to commit the crimes.

Porrayut Waiwong, chief of the national park, said on Saturday that rangers caught the alleged poacher while they were patrolling an area of the ​​Tang Kang Yang forest.The suspect was handed over to Sai Yok Police Station for prosecution as per the law.