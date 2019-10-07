Alleged Yakuza gangster, Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok

Immigration police have arrested an alleged Yakuza gangster and an alleged Chinese fugitive, the acting chief of the Immigration Bureau announced.

Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said Kazuhiko Yamazaki, 62, who was alleged to be a member of the Yakuza gang in Okinawa, Japan, has been arrested following a request by the Japanese Embassy on July 3.

Sompong said Kazuhiko was wanted under an Akita Court arrest warrant for 12 violent cases, including assault, rapes and arson.

Immigration police found Kazuhiko had entered Thailand on several occasions using a one-month entry visa. He last came to Thailand on May 23 before his arrest.