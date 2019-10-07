Alleged Yakuza gangster, Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok

Immigration police have arrested an alleged Yakuza gangster and an alleged Chinese fugitive, the acting chief of the Immigration Bureau announced.
Immigration Bureau acting commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said Kazuhiko Yamazaki, 62, who was alleged to be a member of the Yakuza gang in Okinawa, Japan, has been arrested following a request by the Japanese Embassy on July 3.
Sompong said Kazuhiko was wanted under an Akita Court arrest warrant for 12 violent cases, including assault, rapes and arson.
Immigration police found Kazuhiko had entered Thailand on several occasions using a one-month entry visa. He last came to Thailand on May 23 before his arrest.
Sompong said Xi Zingying, 35, a Chinese real estate developer, was meanwhile arrested on fraud charges. The acting commissioner said Xi was managing director of Hebei Linhu Property. He was wanted by the Hebei police for collecting more than Bt10 million (S$441,786) worth of down payments from house buyers, but his company failed to transfer the houses to them. Xi entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 12, and police later found that he was wanted on an arrest warrant by Chinese police, so he was arrested for extradition, Sompong added.
