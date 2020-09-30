Almost half of Jakarta's Covid-19 patients asymptomatic: Health agency

The Jakarta Health Agency has reported that almost half of all Covid-19 patients in the capital are asymptomatic

The agency spokesperson Fify Mulyani said around 45 per cent of confirmed patients in Jakarta showed no symptoms at all.

“Meanwhile, 40 per cent show moderate symptoms and the other 15 per cent develop severe symptoms,” Fify said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com .

She admitted that tracing asymptomatic cases had been difficult for city administration officials. “This is our homework for now.”

The city administration has coordinated with the central government to create more self-isolation centers for asymptomatic patients.

Among the locations proposed by the administration are the Ibis Style Hotel in Mangga Dua, North Jakarta, and the U Stay Hotel in Mangga Besar, West Jakarta.

The Ibis Style Hotel can accommodate 212 patients from Central, North and East Jakarta, while the U Stay Hotel can house 140 patients from West and South Jakarta

According to Gubernatorial Decree No. 979/2020 on Covid-19 isolation centres, the administration has set up three new isolation centres for patients: The Jakarta Islamic Centre in North Jakarta, Graha Wisata at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) in East Jakarta and Graha Wisata Ragunan at the Jaya Raya Ragunan sports complex in South Jakarta.

As of Tuesday, health authorities had recorded 72,577 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Jakarta, including 58,775 recoveries and 1,716 fatalities.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.