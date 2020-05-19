Almost a million receive S$240m in unemployment benefits

Some 984,005 people under social security have been paid Bt5.31 billion (S$240 million) as of May 18 for being unemployed in force majeure conditions amid the Covid-19 crisis, Labour Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul said today (May 19).

The Social Security Office has informed those who have not passed the requirements why they did not receive the benefit, he said.

Chatu Mongol also said that people can now receive 60 per cent of their daily wages for at most 90 days after force majeure is confirmed by their employers or the business has been affected by unforeseen circumstances.

Moreover, if businesses are forced to stop running by the government in order to prevent people from contracting any contagious disease, as in the case of the present Covid-19 crisis, employees stand to receive 60 per cent of their wages during the period that the businesses is closed, or for 90 days at most.

The specified 90 days mean the days that people are unemployed, he added.

