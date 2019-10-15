AmCham urges Hong Kong government to step up efforts to save city's image

An influential business group on Monday urged the Hong Kong government to step up efforts to promote reconciliation before the city's reputation was damaged permanently.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (AmCham) found in a survey last week that 46 per cent of respondents were pessimistic about the city's long-term prospects, up from 34 per cent in a similar poll conducted during the early stage of anti-government protests in July.

About 82 per cent of the companies polled held regular discussions with their headquarters on crisis management and staff handling to cope with the increasing social divide and distress, and to make adjustments to operational and investment strategies, it said.

Most of them were making contingency plans to deal with the business impacts, it showed.

"The fact that a majority of the companies surveyed said they would not leave the city highlights the importance of Hong Kong as a strategic and business hub in Asia, but the increasing risks still serve as a factor which may eventually push them out," AmCham president Tara Joseph said.