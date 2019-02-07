American caught growing marijuana in Central Jakarta apartment

The National Police have uncovered a new mode of marijuana cultivation used to avoid detection inside an apartment room in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta.

The police arrested the suspect, an American national identified by the initials LAC, who told the police he brought the seeds from the United States.

The National Police's narcotics division deputy head Sr. Comr. Krisno H. Siregar said the marijuana was grown indoors with the use of electric lights.

"The suspect grew the plants in his room using electric lights rather than sunlight," Krisno said in Tanah Abang on Wednesday.

Krisno said the plants were grown indoors to avoid suspicion.

The police received reports of marijuana trading at higher prices prior to conducting the raid on Saturday.

"This is the first time the police have encountered this modus [operandi]. It is quite unique because of indoor cultivation. The suspect said he had done it [growing marijuana] for five months, but the police are searching for more evidence," he added, as quoted by kompas.com.

The suspect, 35, who works as a fitness trainer, faces charges under Article 111 section 1 of Narcotics Law No. 35/2009 that carries a maximum sentence of 12 years imprisonment and a Rp 8 billion (S$776,000) fine.