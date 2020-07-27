American fugitive captured in Bali allegedly made porn to survive while in hiding

A recently captured Interpol fugitive, 50-year-old American Marcus Beam, who is wanted for alleged investment fraud in the United States, allegedly produced and sold pornographic videos to make money while hiding out in Bali, police have said.

Investigators of the Bali Police's general crimes division and the Counter Transnational and Organised Crime (CTOC) task force arrested Beam and his female friend, a 48-year-old identified as WPC on Thursday.

"He made pornographic movies to make money on the internet. That was one of his activities to survive in Bali. He made a lot of contacts with local people," Bali Police chief Insp. Gen. Petrus Reinhard Golose said at Bali Police's headquarters in Denpasar on Friday as reported by tempo.co.

He explained that Beam had been living in Bali since January. During his stay, until he was captured, he and his female friend allegedly uploaded their personal adult videos onto a website to make money to cover his living costs.

Deputy director of the Bali Police's general crimes division Adj. Sr. Comr. Suratno added that the authorities had only managed to find one adult video of the identified "dozens". The police also named WPC as a witness.

Beam and WPC, both American nationals, were arrested at a villa in Badung regency, Bali. Authorities also confiscated a passport, five mobile phones, one folding knife, 14 sex toys and 13 other electronic devices as evidence.

Beam has been accused of embezzling around US$500,000 (S$690,000) from investors in Chicago, US. He reportedly used the money for his personal expenses instead of placing it in investment funds.

After previously being detained by US authorities in September, he allegedly escaped the US in January using a passport that listed a different name.

Despite there being no extradition treaty between Indonesia and the US, Petrus said that Beam would be sent back to his home country under an agreement between the two countries' police forces.