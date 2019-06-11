American, Thai drug suspects flee Pattaya court, stab guard

Three suspects brought to Pattaya Provincial Court on drug charges managed to escape on Monday, stabbing a guard and forcing others to give them the keys to their shackles before fleeing in a Isuzu pick up, according to Suriyan Hongwilai, a spokesman for the Court.

According to Suriyan, the three are suspects in narcotics offences for which they could receive the death sentence.

They have been named as Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, Sirinapha Wiset-rit and Noi or Ton Nilthes, both Thai nationals.

Security camera footage revealed that one of the suspects stabbed a guard before forcing other guards to hand them the keys at gunpoint.

After they unshackled themselves, the pistol-wielding suspect fired three rounds outside the court to deter pursuit.

The three drove away in an Isuzu pickup truck.

Police are still investigating how the suspects acquired the knife and the gun used.

The guard who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the police.