Before and after: Temple statues in Thailand get hilarious makeover

Nation Thailand decided to compare the real-life and cartoon versions of characters in the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s “Himmapan Project” – with hilarious results.

The TAT’s latest campaign to boost domestic travel feature cute cartoon characters based on crudely-fashioned statues seen at temples all around the country.

This is not the first time that the homely temple decorations have made the news.

In late December, the roughly-made statues became social media sensations for their simplicity and ridiculousness, though some netizens wondered if they were the result of corrupt renovation projects.

The statues are based on mythical creatures from the Buddhist/Hindu legend of Himmapan, the forest that surrounds the base of Mount Meru.

In December they inspired numerous Facebook fan-art portraits that celebrated the naïve cuteness of the stone creatures.

The TAT followed up with its own campaign, which is designed to give both children and adults a fun introduction to local spiritual landmarks around the country.

Here’s a comparison between the real statues and the cute characters inspired by them:

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

