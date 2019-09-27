Anger, hurt and love for city: How Hongkongers feel after months of chaos

Inside the cavernous hall of Queen Elizabeth Stadium and against a funereal black backdrop, Hong Kong on Thursday evening had its first community dialogue with the city's embattled leader after four months of chaos and conflict.

For participants, it was a chance not just to vent their anger or reveal hurt feelings, but also an opportunity to express love for their home city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, dressed in a grey, checked suit and well-known for her confidence, appeared taken aback at times by the outpouring of emotions, shaken even when participants aired their frustrations over the government's failure to resolve the unprecedented political crisis, which has resulted in multiple injuries and at least 1,556 arrests.

The dialogue by Lam with members of the public was the start of her bid to defuse the tensions sparked in June by the now-abandoned extradition bill that morphed into a full-fledged anti-government movement with police as the focus of despair, if not hatred.

"It's wrong for you to get the police force to resolve political conflicts. Mrs Lam, aren't you worried that there will be people killed soon in the conflicts?" Sam Ng, 38, asked a sober-looking Lam, as he lamented that society was now deeply divided according to the colours of their political affiliation.

"Ninety-seven per cent of people I know are considering emigrating. Do you know how many are scared of police? My youngest son asked me if police could still be trusted, and he is only four years old."