Angry Thai mother faces charges for beating mischievous child

A 27-year-old Nakhon Phanom resident was on Tuesday charged with cruelty, assault and illegal detention of a minor aged under 15.

On Wednesday (Feb 3), local photographer Tawatchai Tanthong 38, reported his ex-wife Sudarat Muntha’s cruelty to their seven-year-old son after noticing several bruises on the boy’s body.

The child, who had mainly been raised by Sudarat, a lottery seller, after they separated, had allegedly been hit by clothes hangers and kicked.

The woman reportedly confessed to hitting her son out of anger because he had stolen money from her and was very naughty.

The boy was taken on Tuesday to the Shelter for Children and Families in Nakhon Phanom for care. Whether the child is returned to his family will depend on officials’ discretion.