Another 6 groups of foreigners to be allowed entry in July

Six more groups of foreigners are set to be allowed to enter Thailand in July, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Monday (June 29).

Authorities had already permitted experts and foreigners with Thai work permits to enter Thailand from July 1.

The six additional groups proposed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry are:

1. Foreign spouses and children of work permit holders.

2. Foreigners with residency rights in Thailand.

3. Foreigners married to Thais.

4. Foreigners and their carers seeking medical treatment in Thailand (except for Covid-19).

5. International students and their guardians.

6. Short-stay business travellers and guests of the government from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong – as per special arrangements made with these countries.

The special arrangement will initially allow entry to 200 foreigners per day. That number will increase when more alternative state quarantine (ASQ) rooms are made available. The special arrangement will allow entry to groups of no more than 10 people for a short period.

Visitors will be tested for Covid-19 prior to travel and on arrival in Thailand, where they will be monitored constantly by health and security officials. They must submit their Thailand itinerary in advance and will only be allowed to travel by private car.

Foreigners work permit (WP3) and/or BOI certificate holders should contact their local Royal Thai Embassy or consulate for a permit to travel to Thailand. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will arrange seats aboard repatriation flights for eligible passengers.

