Another hawksbill turtle killed by ocean-borne plastic waste in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Pratch Rujivanarom
The Nation/Asia News Network

A hawksbill sea turtle found washed ashore at Pattaya's Na Jomtien Beach appears to be the newest victim of the severe marine debris problem in Thailand.

The Royal Thai Navy's Sea Turtle Conservation Centre found the rotten carcass on Chon Buri's Na Jomtien Beach on Sunday, and an autopsy revealed that the turtle's stomach was full of plastic trash and bits of fishing net.

Kornkamol Kitimala, a veterinarian at the conservation centre, said that even though the carcass was badly decayed, it can definitely be concluded that the debris found in the turtle's stomach was the cause of its death. The veterinarian added that the turtle was around a year old, though no microchip was found.

Leading marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said the situation was tragic as at least three sea turtles were found dead from debris in the Gulf of Thailand over this past weekend. He said many turtles were also dying from being trapped in fishing nets or being hit by boats. Hence, he said, the authorities must urgently address the serious marine debris problem and better regulate marine transportation and fishing.

"It will not be easy to do all these things at the same time, but we must take action now or we will lose these precious animals forever," he said.

ALSO READ: Insect apocalypse: pesticides, fertilisers and habitat loss blamed for mass killing of bugs

More about

Endangered/threatened species Waste Management marine life
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: &#039;She was treated like s***&#039;
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

SERVICES