Another month of mental evaluation for Facebook user jailed 10 years for insulting Islam

KUCHING - Alister Cogia, the Sarawakian Facebook user jailed 10 years for insulting Islam, will undergo another month's mental evaluation following an extension by the High Court.

High Court judge Azahari Kamal Ramli granted the extension after hearing that Alister, 22, needed further observation.

DPP Musli Abdul Hamid told the court on Tuesday (April 16) that the Sentosa Hospital had requested more time to observe Alister.

"We have no objection to the application by the hospital," he said.

Alister's counsel Francis Teron concurred that he did not object to the extension.

Azahari then fixed May 16 for further mention in the application for a revision of the case against Alister.

During the first hearing on March 13, the court ordered Alister to be observed for a month at the Sentosa Hospital.

Besides seeking a mental health evaluation, Alister's lawyers want the case proceedings against him to be reviewed.

Alister pleaded guilty before Sessions Court judge Jason Juga on March 8 to uploading offensive materials about Islam on social media.

He was handed a 10-year jail term and fined RM50,000 (S$16,439).