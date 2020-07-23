Antavir - a new herbal weapon against Covid-19

The Faculty of Medicine at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), along with Medicare Co Ltd, has launched “Antavir”, a herbal composition that is believed to help boost the body’s ability to fight infections like Covid-19.

The herbal medication is believed to help improve immunity and is also said to be anti-inflammatory, an inhibitor of cytokine storm and is said to reduce growth of different viruses, which may prove to be helpful as Covid-19 continues spreading.

Dr Anawat Sermswan, a cardiac specialist and dean for research, said KMITL had joined hands with the private sector to conduct research on herbs and the resulting Antavir has been granted a patent for three years.

The project is backed by the National Research Council of Thailand, and KMITL had signed a memorandum of cooperation with the council in 2018.

Antavir has been developed in the form of soft gel capsules to boost the absorption of active ingredients as well as increase the stability of key substances. The medication has been developed using modern extraction methods and substance wrapping technology.

