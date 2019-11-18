Anti-mask law to quell Hong Kong protests ruled unconstitutional by High Court

A Hong Kong court has declared the government's anti-mask law unconstitutional.

High Court judges on Monday found the mask ban introduced under emergency legislation was "incompatible with the Basic Law", the city's mini-constitution.

Justices Anderson Chow Ka-ming and Godfrey Lam Wan-ho ruled in favour of the 25 pan-democrats who challenged two laws that brought the ban into effect on October 5.

The high-profile constitutional challenge centred on the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance and its derivative, the Prohibition On Face Covering Regulation, introduced by the government on the grounds of "public danger" in a bid to quell the wave of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The controversial move sparked six constitutional challenges, including the present two, testing the ordinance in the courts for the first time since it was enacted in 1922.

In a 106-page judgment handed down on Monday afternoon, the judges declared the ordinance "incompatible with the Basic Law" to the extent that it empowers the chief executive to make regulations on any occasion of public danger.