Antisexism petition with over 150k signatures submitted to Tokyo Games committee

Petitioners submitted over 150,000 signatures to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee on Tuesday (Feb 16), calling for measures against sexism in the wake of discriminatory remarks by committee president Yoshiro Mori, who has announced his resignation over the outcry.

The petitioners, comprising women in their 20s and 30s, are also seeking an increase in the proportion of female members on the committee’s executive board to at least 40 per cent and transparency in the process to select a new president.